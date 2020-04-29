Second suspect in custody after shooting on Norwood Drive in Huntsville

A second suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday night on Norwood Drive in Huntsville.

The department said Wednesday morning that Antoinette Grays was located. Marquise Grays, who is charged with assault second degree, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said two people were shot in the leg during a domestic incident Monday night. They said one of the victims said there was an altercation on Monday and Antoinette Grays said she “would get her brother to handle it.”

Police said she and Marquise Grays returned just after 7 p.m. Monday and began shooting.

