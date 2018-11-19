Second suspect arrested in connection to rape of 16-month-old boy in TN

Deputies arrested a second suspect in connection to the rape of a 16-month-old boy in Tennessee. Danielle Bowen was charged with felony child neglect and failure to seek medical attention.
She is a family member of the child. Simon Porter was arrested in Scottsboro Sunday. He will be extradited to Tennessee to face charges of raping the infant.
