DeKalb County kidnapping suspect arrested in Georgia, extradited to North Alabama

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a second suspect has been arrested after a man was kidnapped Thursday night from the Pisgah area of Jackson County.

Tyler Pruett, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, says the victim was kidnapped Thursday around midnight and was taken to a residence on Moses Drive in Henagar. Pruett says, after being assaulted and tied up, the victim escaped and made contact with a neighbor who called 911.

A search warrant was obtained on Friday for the residence, and Pruett says investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

Mark Byers, 51, from Henagar was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault second-degree and burglary in Jackson County because the crime happened in Pisgah. Pruett says Byers is charged in DeKalb County with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Byers is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Pruett says over the weekend, a second suspect, Jerry Grider, was arrested in Georgia.

Grider, 43, of Fort Payne was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center. He is charged with kidnapping, assault second-degree and burglary. His bond is set at $100,000.

*The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office originally reported that Grider was arrested in DeKalb County on Monday. An updated statement was released correcting that he was arrested in Georgia over the weekend and extradited to North Alabama.