Second suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Skyline Road in Madison

A 21-year-old man was killed at a home in Madison.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 3:53 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say a second suspect, 19-year-old Austin Holmes from Toney, has been arrested after a shooting last week at a home on Skyline Road, which left 21-year-old Luke Pratt dead.

Holmes was arrested on Thursday for capital murder and burglary first-degree. He was booked in the Madison County Jail.

He's currently being held without bond for the capital murder charge. His bond is set at $60,000 for the burglary first-degree charge.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Hunter Moore from Huntsville, was arrested on Monday for capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Read more about this here.

