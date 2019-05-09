Second suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Skyline Road in Madison

Madison police say a second suspect, 19-year-old Austin Holmes from Toney, has been arrested after a shooting last week at a home on Skyline Road, which left 21-year-old Luke Pratt dead.
Holmes was arrested on Thursday for capital murder and burglary first-degree. He was booked in the Madison County Jail.
He's currently being held without bond for the capital murder charge. His bond is set at $60,000 for the burglary first-degree charge.
Another suspect, 18-year-old Hunter Moore from Huntsville, was arrested on Monday for capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Read more about this here.
