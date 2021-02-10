Second person dies after Limestone County crash

A second person has died as a result of injuries from a Feb. 2 crash in Limestone County.

Kirby Toney Watkins, 67, of Elkmont died Tuesday after being injured in the single-vehicle crash on Sandlin Road near Fain Road, about nine miles north of Athens.

Watkins was a passenger in the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado that left the roadway and crashed, Alabama State Trooper said.

Kimberly Michele Carter, 52, of Elkmont was the driver of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.