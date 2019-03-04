SEATTLE (AP) - Researchers say a London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It's the second such success since "Berlin patient" Timothy Ray Brown more than a decade ago.
Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online Monday by the journal Nature.
The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016.
His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.
The transplant changed the London patient's immune system, giving him the donor's HIV resistance.
Related Content
- Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
- Free financial aid workshop at NW-SCC
- Excused absences allowed after virus outbreak
- 26-year-old face transplant patient reveals new face
- Trump aide blasts Democrat running against Moore
- Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby
- Huntsville parents frustrated by aide pay cut
- Aide dismissive of McCain departs White House
- First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas
- Free CPR class in Florence