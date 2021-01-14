Second man from Alabama charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

A second man from Alabama is charged for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots last week.

Joshua Matthew Black from Leeds is charged in federal court for violent entry and disorderly conduct on “Restricted building or grounds.”

Court documents say Black traveled to Washington, D.C., “and knowingly and willfully joined and encouraged a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol.”

These documents led us to videos posted to YouTube on Jan. 8 in which a user under the name “LetUs Talk” describes entering the Capitol and the floor of the Senate chamber.

At one point in the video, it’s said “Once we found out Pence turned on us and that they had stolen the election, like officially, the crowd went crazy. I mean, it became a mob. We crossed the gate...I wanted to get inside the building so I could plead the blood of Jesus over it. That was my goal” and “I actually had a knife on me.”

According to court documents, law enforcement agents retrieved a driver’s license photo of Black and confirmed that it bore a resemblance to an individual shown in photos shared online and in the YouTube videos.

On Jan. 7, federal officials say an anonymous individual called the FBI and admitted to breaking into the Capitol and entering the Senate chamber. They say the telephone number used was associated with Black.

He voluntarily met with the FBI on Jan. 8 in Moody and admitted to recording the YouTube videos, according to the court documents.

You can find those documents and the YouTube videos below: