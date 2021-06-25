Second juror excused in Madison County capital murder trial

On Friday morning, another juror was excused in the capital murder trial of Christopher Henderson. Judge Chris Comer said the juror was excused due to reasons unrelated to the case.

On Thursday morning, the first juror was dismissed and replaced with an alternate. Opening statements then began in the case after more than a week of jury selection.

Christopher Henderson and his first wife Rhonda Carlson are accused of killing five people in August of 2015. Henderson's second wife, Kristin Chambers Henderson, her unborn child, Henderson's mother, son, and nephew were killed.

Just before being murdered Henderson had filed for divorce and a restraining order. During the hearing for the restraining order, it was discovered that Henderson was still married to his first wife. Henderson’s first wife will be a witness for the prosecution in his trial.

Wednesday was the final day of jury selection for the trial where 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen. Attorney Tim Gann said they chose to pick six alternates because of the nature of the case and how long the case could potentially go.