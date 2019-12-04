Clear
Second facility dog coming to Huntsville Hospital

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Hospital's Canines for Coping program is making a new addition.

Thanks to a $70,441 grant from PetSmart Charities to the hospital's foundation, a second facility dog will be added to the program.

The addition comes just five months after the program unveiled its first dog, Asteroid.

The grant will cover the cost of the dog and its intensive training so it can help reduce stress and anxiety among patients.

