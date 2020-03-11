SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's wildlife agency says searchers have recovered two bodies believed to be boaters who went missing after participating in a fishing tournament last month.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says one body was found Tuesday near Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River near Savannah. The second body was recovered nearby on Wednesday.
Both bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsies and identification.
Crews have searched for 18 days since two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old man who were participating in a bass fishing tournament at Pickwick Lake were reported missing Feb. 23.
Related Content
- Second body found in Tennessee River in search for missing high school fishing team
- Officials: Body found in Tennessee River near where high school fishing team went missing
- Officials search dangerous waters for missing Tennessee high school fishing team
- Officials plan to scale back search for high school fishing team missing in Tennessee
- Florence police: Help identify body found floating in Tennessee River
- Pickwick Lake search for missing high school fishing team now a recovery effort
- Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
- Missing student's body pulled from Tennessee creek
- Search teams find body of missing man in Wilson Lake
- Update: Missing Huntsville teen found in Tennessee
Scroll for more content...