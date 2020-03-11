Clear
Second body found in Tennessee River in search for missing high school fishing team

(Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 12:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's wildlife agency says searchers have recovered two bodies believed to be boaters who went missing after participating in a fishing tournament last month.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says one body was found Tuesday near Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River near Savannah. The second body was recovered nearby on Wednesday.

Both bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsies and identification.

Crews have searched for 18 days since two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old man who were participating in a bass fishing tournament at Pickwick Lake were reported missing Feb. 23.

