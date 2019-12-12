Second arrest made in cold case murder of a Huntsville teenager

A second person is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in 2012.

Court records show Corey Woods, 36, was indicted on the murder charge in October and was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on December 5.

Both Woods and Desmond Elmore, 34, are charged with the murder of Darrion Chisholm. Huntsville Police said he was shot and killed when he responded to the door of apartment 4F of the Quail Point Apartments back on July 14, 2012.

A bond of $60,000 was issued to both men and court records show that both men were released on bond.

They are both scheduled to appear for a jury trial in March 2020.