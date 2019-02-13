Second arrest made in Phil Campbell murder

A Leighton man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 4 murder in Phil Campbell.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Thomas Martin, 23, of Leighton was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

Oliver said preliminary autopsy results show that Jason Poore was beat up and shot with a small caliber gun.

Poore was found unresponsive outside of his home on Highway 81. Law enforcement said he did not have any stab or gunshot wounds and believe he may have been beaten to death.

Law enforcement previously charged Brittany Barnett, 21, with murder in the case. Phil Campbell police said Barnett and Poore once were in a relationship. Phil Campbell Police Chief Joe Fike said there were signs of an altercation inside and outside the house.

Prior to Poore’s death, Barnett had been out on bond for a child endangerment charge.