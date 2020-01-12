Second Morgan County work release inmate recaptured after leaving detail late December

The second inmate who walked off his work release detail back in late December has been recaptured.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Michael Jenkins, 29, of Hartselle was picked up on Sunday by Decatur Police on a felony escape warrant.



Burt Williams, 44, was recaptured on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Hartselle area. He walked off from his work release detail on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office) Burt Williams, 44, was recaptured on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Hartselle area. He walked off from his work release detail on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Both Jenkins and Burt Williams, 44, walked away from their work release assignment on December 30, 2019, and ran into the woods near Morgan County Environmental Services.

Williams was recaptured in the Hartselle area on January 4. Both men were in jail on drug-related charges.