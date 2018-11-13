Second Annual Butterfly Ball held in Decatur this weekend

This Saturday, November 17th, the Second Annual "Butterfly Ball" will be held at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in Decatur. All of the money raised from the event goes directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Earlier this year, WAAY 31 showed you how the McClendon family, of Hartselle, was starting their non-profit in memory of their daughter, Kayleigh, who died from a rare form of brain cancer. The mission of the "Prayers for Kayleigh Foundation" is to build faith, share hope and defeat DIPG. In 2016, WAAY 31 first introduced you to Kayleigh and her family while they were in the middle of their battle with DIPG.

After Kayleigh's death, the McClendon family looked to the foundation to start raising money and awareness for DIPG. The Butterfly Ball is the foundation's biggest fundraiser all year. During last year's ball, $50,000 was raised and donated to a DIPG clinical trial happening right now. This year, the neuro-oncologist will present an update on the clinical trial the donations are helping fund.

Tickets are still on sale and include a catered steak dinner. The event starts at 6:30 on Saturday night. To purchase tickets, visit https://thepfkfoundation.org/.