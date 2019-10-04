Seatbelt check in Lacey’s Spring ends with chase, 2 arrests

Two men ended up in jail after a seatbelt check lead to a chase.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle for seatbelt violations Wednesday at the Dollar General on Hwy. 231 in Lacey’s Spring. There were four people in the vehicle.

One of the passengers was Phillip James Demonia, 33, of Hartselle, who was found to have an outstanding warrant, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

Deputies had Demonia exit the vehicle and placed him in custody.

At this point the driver, Oneil Michael Boucher, 32, of Huntsville sped away in the vehicle, almost striking deputies and their patrol units before hitting the side of the Dollar General building and slinging one occupant out onto the ground. He sustained only minor injuries, according to the post.

Deputies attempted to locate the driver and were directed to Joe Lemmond Rd by Morgan County 911 who had received a call from a resident. Once they arrived they found Boucher running across a field and arrested him.

The truck and 4th occupant were not located.

Boucher was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.

Demonia was charged on a Falkville warrant for failure to appear.

Both were booked in the Morgan County Jail.