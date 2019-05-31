Seasonably warm Saturday, isolated storms Sunday

In fact, aside from the last day of May, highs were in the 90s for 10 days straight to end the month. We were nearly an inch and a half below average with monthly rainfall, but for the year, we are about 10 inches above average! Even with the surplus of rain since January first, parts of the Valley are now experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions, per the USDA drought monitor. While that doesn't mean north Alabama is in a drought, it does mean the portions of the area are seeing short-term dryness that can slow planting, and/or growth of crops or pastures.

Fortunately, this dry pattern starts to transition to a slightly wetter one by the end of next week. Until then, our next chance of rain arrives Sunday. It won't be much, but isolated showers and storms are possible to end the weekend. This all comes after a nearly perfect Saturday with temperatures starting in the lower 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. By the way, those rain chances Sunday precede another weak cold front that passes later in the evening. We won't see much in the way of measurable rain, but a few locations will luck out with a brief shower or downpour. When the rain chances return at the end of the week, projected totals will be closer to half and inch up to three quarters of an inch.