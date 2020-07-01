Seasonably stormy and humid

The first day of July proved to be a soaker for many spots across North Alabama. Flooding and standing water were an issue, especially for the Shoals where upwards of three inches of rain fell in some spots. Get ready for more rain tonight, followed by scattered storms again Thursday.

A line of strong storms has been organizing in northeast Arkansas and west Tennessee as of Wednesday afternoon. Those storms are continuing to strengthen and are heading toward the Tennessee Valley as they do so. Like Tuesday evening, damaging wind, frequent lightning, and torrential rain will all be possible with these storms once they reach North Alabama. As midnight draws near, most storms will be fading as they shift southeast out of the area.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning. Otherwise, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky and typically muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower 70s. While storms are back in the forecast Thursday afternoon, coverage should be a bit lower than past days, leading to only scattered storms. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Friday looks like it might be the "choice day" of the holiday weekend. It'll be hotter, but with high pressure controlling the weather, afternoon storms will be few and far between. Highs return to the lower 90s and continue through the weekend into the beginning of next week. As for the Fourth of July, recent data indicate widely scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon. This means outdoor plans shouldn't be a washout, but if you're heading to the lake, keep an eye on the radar in case you need to make a quick exit to the dock.

Storm do indeed become more widespread with a developing surface low close to the Gulf Coast Sunday. Those elevated storm chances persist into next week, keeping the pattern of hot, humid, stormy afternoons going through at least midweek.