Seasonably mild with clouds & showers

The holiday week is starting out with a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Isolated showers become a bit more scattered during the afternoon and evening and taper through the overnight hours. Today's chance of rain is 30%.

The rain today is thanks for a cold front. Tomorrow, you'll feel the difference. Clouds thin but temperatures will be running in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be similarly sunny and cool, then we warm a tad for Thanksgiving Day. Rain hold off until Friday afternoon, so travel after the holiday will be damp through the weekend.