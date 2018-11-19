Clear
Seasonably mild with clouds & showers

Dry to start, then a few showers creep in by the afternoon.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 7:19 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 9:32 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The holiday week is starting out with a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Isolated showers become a bit more scattered during the afternoon and evening and taper through the overnight hours. Today's chance of rain is 30%.

The rain today is thanks for a cold front. Tomorrow, you'll feel the difference. Clouds thin but temperatures will be running in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be similarly sunny and cool, then we warm a tad for Thanksgiving Day. Rain hold off until Friday afternoon, so travel after the holiday will be damp through the weekend.

