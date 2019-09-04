Seasonably comfortable Thursday

Temperatures start in the upper 60s Thursday morning and climb to the upper 80s by the afternoon, making for a day that's about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. You'll feel the difference by Friday morning, when lows dip into the lower 60s in the morning. The cool down doesn't last, as highs creep back into the mid 90s during the weekend.

Interestingly enough, the cold front moving through our area is part of the same upper level feature that's keeping Dorian just offshore. Granted, the National Hurricane Center track takes Dorian skirting along the coastal Carolinas, barely scraping the coast. At last update, Dorian remains a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph. Life threatening storm surge and flash flooding will threaten the southeast coast up to Virginia through the next couple of days.