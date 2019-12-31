Seasonably chilly to kick off the new year

Dry, seasonable weather lasts long enough to close out 2019 and ring in 2020. If you've got plans to be out and about enjoying the festivities, expect chilly temperatures in the mid 30s. New Year's Day will bring more sunshine with a high in the lower 50s. Conditions go downhill quickly as steady, heavy rain is forecast to start early Thursday and last through Friday.

The biggest concern going forward is the threat for flooding. Area creeks and rivers are swollen from the last couple of rounds of rain and our soils are still saturated. As much as three to four inches of rain will be possible with Thursday's system. This will only exacerbate the high waters already occurring. There is a least a moderate chance we'll see street and river flooding toward the end of the week.

The rain all but ends Saturday and cooler air sweeps in from the northwest in the wake of a cold front. Saturday morning temperatures will be near 40. By the afternoon, expect to be in the mid 30s. it wouldn't be impossible to see a few flurries, but nothing will come of it. The second half of the weekend brings increasing sunshine as temperatures stay chilly.