Seasonable with a slight shower chance Thursday

Thursday starts with temperatures in the upper 60s and just a few clouds. Much like today, an isolated shower or storm will be possible. A morning shower isn't impossible, but the best chance will be mainly during the afternoon. Highs climb to the 90 degree mark but with lower humidity still in place, it won't feel oppressively hot.

Expect dry conditions from Friday into Saturday as the heat increases. Highs hit the mid 90s again for the weekend, so that brings temperatures back above average. Once the weekend comes to a close and the work week arrives, storm chances increase. The cloud cover should help limit temperatures a bit, too.