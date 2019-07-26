Seasonable temperatures for the weekend

The quiet weather continues to close out the work week, with temperatures returning back to seasonal norms for late July. Most of the weekend also looks quiet and seasonable as well. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday stay in the 90-92 range with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will then start to inch its way closer to the Tennessee Valley. The good news is even with the return of humidity, it will not be oppressively hot like last week.

With the return of humidity also comes the return of daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Isolated shower and storm chances return on Sunday and Monday. However, most locations across the Tennessee Valley stay dry. Showers and storms chances increase on Tuesday before slowly becoming more isolated once again for the second half of the work week. Temperatures also look to stay seasonal next week, with highs ranging in the upper 80s to lower 90s.