Seasonable temperatures for the weekend

The stretch of beautiful weather continues as we return back to seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

The stretch of perfect weather continues into its third day across the Tennessee Valley. We've had a gradual climb into the mid and upper 80s over the last few days, but the humidity continues to stay away, keeping things warm but pleasant. Friday looks to be a repeat of the last several days, with lots of sun and low humidity for July standards. Temperatures will climb a couple degrees once again tomorrow, returning to the 90 degree mark, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Seasonable temperatures return for the weekend, with lows Saturday and Sunday morning back into the mid 60s. Highs for the weekend also look seasonable in the low 90s. The humidity will slowly return, bringing back the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. Daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increase as we head into next week.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
