Seasonable temperatures all week, humidity tries to return

We're starting the new work week on a quiet note. Temperatures are seasonable this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly clear skies. Dense fog has developed over parts of North Alabama this morning, especially along waterways. This may cause visibility issues for the morning drive, so take it slow and turn on your low beam lights. Similar to the last several days, plenty of sunshine will warm us up quickly into the mid 80s, which is exactly where we should be in late September.

The rest of the work week also looks seasonable. Highs continue to stay in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s. The pattern remains mostly quiet, but we may not be completely dry. Humidity tries to creep back in the area by midweek. The extent of the more humid air that makes it into North Alabama will decide our rain chances. Data sources remain split on this more humid air and the extent of it. One source suggests a "tug-of-war" between dry and humid air that keeps most of us dry. Another source keeps a more humid airmass in place, which means lingering rain chances into the weekend. For now, we'll cap rain chances at just 10% for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The best chances to see a stray shower will be in the Shoals. We'll fine tune these rain chances throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Category 4 storms over open water. The good news is Sam will miss the US coast. However, Sam may cause direct impacts to Bermuda by the end of the work week. There are also three other systems that will need to be monitored for possible development. We only have two names left in the initial list of names for this hurricane season, so it looks like we will be using a backup list of names for the second year in a row and just the third time ever.