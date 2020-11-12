Seasonable finish to the workweek, next rain chance Sunday

Friday looks great too with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Friday Night Football will be clear with kickoff temperatures in the low 50s dipping to the upper 40s by the 4th quarter.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is certainly the pick. With more sunshine and slightly warmer air, highs reach the low 70s once again. By Sunday, however, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest. While there won't be a ton of moisture to work with, there will be just enough for spotty showers to develop during the day. Sunday will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby if you have any outdoor plans.

Once this cold front moves through, expect much cooler temperatures next week. We'll see highs only in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s with clear skies and sunshine as high pressure begins to dominate a quiet Fall weather pattern