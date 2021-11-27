Seasonable afternoon highs to kick off the weekend

A downright cold morning with temperatures across North Alabama in the mid to upper 20's as we're waking up. Good news if you're not a fan of the cold temperatures, is it won't stay cold all day long. Southerly winds move out by late morning allowing for temperatures to rise near 60 for our highs this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

We're going to be quiet for the next several days as we go into a cool dry pattern. Mornings will start off in the 30's for the next several days, but by the afternoon temperatures rebound near 60. Our next chance for rain doesn't come until we head into the end of the work week, beginning of next weekend.