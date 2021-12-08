Seasonable December day, all eyes on more severe weather Friday night

We're starting off with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures are a bit warmer in the low 40s but you'll still need the jacket heading out the door. Low clouds over Sand Mountain are also leading to some mist and drizzle in our eastern sections. Visibilities also remain below five miles closer to the Georgia line. Any lingering mist and drizzle should end in the next few hours and clouds will quickly move out by midday. With mostly sunny skies this afternoon highs are more seasonable in the mid 50s.

We continue to keep a close eye on the threat for severe weather late Friday night and early Saturday ahead of our next cold front. Before we get there though, we'll see clouds back on the increase Thursday. A warm front brings spotty showers and maybe a few thunderstorms later Thursday night through much of Friday. The severe weather risk is low during the day Friday but some heavier downpours will be possible. Highs surge into the mid 70s Friday afternoon, coming close to record highs once again.

By Friday night, a strong cold front will be heading into the area. There are no major changes to the forecast this morning. Similar to Monday, a line of strong to severe storms is expected to develop and race through our area. While it's too early to pinpoint specific timing, damaging winds, heavy rain, and brief tornadoes will all be possible. Since this could be a nighttime event, make sure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings while you are sleeping Friday night and early Saturday. Storms will come to an end Saturday afternoon and evening with a drier and cooler Sunday to close out the weekend.