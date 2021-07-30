Season pass holders at Point Mallard Park upset over shift in schedule

You’ll only be able to splash around in the water at Point Mallard on weekends starting July 31st.

Daily operations are ending due to continuous staffing issues.

WAAY-31 spoke to upset season ticket holders.

Some say they feel they deserve something after most of them couldn't even get in due to the park reaching maximum capacity early in the mornings.

"I've tried to go maybe 6 times on the weekend and if we don't get in there 15 minutes after they open, then they've already reached max capacity," said Krislyn Allen.

Krislyn Allen has 3 small children and she’s a season pass holder for Point Mallard Park.

She told us they've only been able to actually go just a few times this season due to it being so packed, and it has many people very upset.

"I think they have to understand a lot of places are understaffed. Not only that, but with COVID it's a little harder to find someone for staff. But I think it's the change, they're not liking the change," said Denyse Stephens.

Denyse Stephens says it's been so hot that even more people are coming to the park, already limiting attendance.

She’s heard from others that people are becoming overwhelmed by the heat while waiting in line.

"I and my children have witnessed people have medical emergencies waitng in the lines. So hopefully they can figure something out to make it go smoother and quicker," said Allen.

Point Mallard was able to stay open this year with adjusted hours from the start, and hasn't had to shut down due to COVID cases so far.

But, when we asked if Allen would consider buying another pass, this is what she said:

"As a family of 5 that costs us hundreds of dollars. We would have bee better of paying the $20 entry with the amount of times we've been able to go to the park," she said.

We've reached out to ask the park what will they do about season pass holders who didn't get to utilize their pass as much, and we're waiting to hear back.

Season pass holders from 2020 were able to be fulfilled for this year, since they had to close last year for COVID.

The park says the changes begin this Saturday and will be upheld through September 6th.

We also learned the park normally shifts to weekend-only operations closer to when school starts back anyway.