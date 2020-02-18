1 in custody, 1 sought after Morgan County car chase

UPDATE: We are now told the man is not in custody. WAAY 31 was previously told by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office that he was in custody.

Officials say the search is being suspended at this time.

-------------

FROM EARLIER:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody and another is on the run after a chase Tuesday morning.

The department says a car chase began on Highway 231 and ended just inside Marshall County on Irby Circle. Deputies have the female driver in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the male passenger ran away, and deputies are searching for him.