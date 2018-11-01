Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Florence

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for a 17-year-old last seen Thursday morning in Florence.
According to Florence Police, Seth Robinson was last seen around 6AM. He is 6-feet-tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and sandy-colored hair. If you see him, call 9-1-1 or the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.
