Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Florence

Seth Robinson was last seen around 6AM Thursday morning.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 8:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 9:24 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for a 17-year-old last seen Thursday morning in Florence.

According to Florence Police, Seth Robinson was last seen around 6AM. He is 6-feet-tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and sandy-colored hair. If you see him, call 9-1-1 or the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

