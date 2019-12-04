Search underway for escaped Jackson County jail inmate

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one of its jail inmates escaped Wednesday.

Jericho Tidwell escaped from a work release detail at Stevenson Park about 3 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Tidwell is in jail for a probation revocation and had been working this detail for several weeks, the office said.

Tidwell is a white, male, 5'10" tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown shaved hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos, including visible tattoos on his neck. He has shaved the beard he has in the attached photo.

Rocky Harnen, sheriff's office spokesman, said Tidwell was helping put up Christmas lights in the park. He pretended to use the bathroom and didn't come back, he said.

Harnen said Tidwell is not believed to be armed, but people should use caution if they see him.

Harnen said Tidwell was in jail for a probation violation, failure to pay, and driving with a suspended license. He was on probation for a charge of possession of meth, possession of burglary tools and attempted burglary.

Deputies and Stevenson Police responded to the area and attempted to locate Tidwell but were unsuccessful. A BOLO was placed for surrounding counties and the search is continuing.

Tidwell will face additional escape charges, the sheriff’s office said.