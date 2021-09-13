Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect in Lauderdale County

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an “armed and dangerous” attempted murder suspect.

Kelby Dwight Pettus, 38, is suspected in a Saturday shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of County Road 377 in Killen on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the office.

The sheriff’s office said it has been determined that Pettus shot the victim during an argument. Pettus now is wanted on an attempted murder warrant.

Anyone with information on the crime or Pettus’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-760-5757.