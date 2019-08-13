Search teams find body of missing man in Wilson Lake

Search teams on Wilson Lake in Lauderdale County say they have recovered the body of Dallion Long.
Sgt. Chad Pate of ALEA-Marine Patrol Division said long was found by members of the Florence Police Department on Tuesday morning. He was located in the area where the search was being conducted.
The Lauderdale County Coroner has taken possession of his body.
The investigation is ongoing.
Long went missing Sunday evening after falling out of a boat on Wilson Lake. He's a father of three and it was his first time out on a boat in Wilson Lake.
