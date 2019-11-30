Search suspended for a person who fell from a boat in Mobile Bay

The search for a person in Mobile Bay was officially suspended Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescue crews began their operation after a fishing vessel capsized around 5 a.m. about five miles south of the entrance to Mobile Bay. One person was able to be resuced thanks to a nearby private vessel, but two others were still missing.

Involved in the search were: Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin-Helicopter crew

Daphne Search and Rescue

Alabama Department of Marine Resources

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Fort Morgan Search and Rescue Divers

Fort Morgan Park Rangers

Bon Secour Fire Department

Mobile Marine Police

Coast Guard Cutter Ridley

North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

Mobile Sheriff Flotilla

Coast Guard Air Station Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

Over the course of about 29 hours, the Coast Guard along with other local agencies searched an area of 1,152 square nautical miles, but they were unable to find the missing crew member.

When the Coast Guard posted their original statement, they stated that two passengers were missing. Howerver, when they announced that the search was suspended, they said they were only searching for one person.