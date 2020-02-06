Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Search still suspended for missing driver in Jackson County due to weather

Alabama State Troopers say there is no determined time for the search to resume.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

On Thursday, we’re waiting to learn if the search for a missing driver will resume in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it's unlikely rescue crews will be able to get in the water Thursday because of the weather.

Alabama State Troopers say there is no determined time for the search to resume. They say it will be determined by whether crews can search safely.

Officials tell us a car drove into floodwaters at Buck's Pocket State Park on Wednesday. That's near the Jackson and DeKalb county line.

Officials had to suspend the search Wednesday because of the darkness and rough waters.

Right now, deputies have not found the driver of the car and they aren't sure how many people may have been in the car.

Since this happened on the Jackson and DeKalb county line, officials from multiple agencies responded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events