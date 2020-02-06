Search still suspended for missing driver in Jackson County due to weather

On Thursday, we’re waiting to learn if the search for a missing driver will resume in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it's unlikely rescue crews will be able to get in the water Thursday because of the weather.
Alabama State Troopers say there is no determined time for the search to resume. They say it will be determined by whether crews can search safely.
Officials tell us a car drove into floodwaters at Buck's Pocket State Park on Wednesday. That's near the Jackson and DeKalb county line.
Officials had to suspend the search Wednesday because of the darkness and rough waters.
Right now, deputies have not found the driver of the car and they aren't sure how many people may have been in the car.
Since this happened on the Jackson and DeKalb county line, officials from multiple agencies responded.
