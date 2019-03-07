Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Search resumes for missing DeKalb County teen

Koy Spears

The search was suspended several times due to weather conditions.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

On Wednesday, the search for a missing DeKalb County teen resumed.

Koy Spears was swept away by flood waters a week and a half ago at Buck's Pocket State Park. The search was suspended several times due to weather conditions.

Investigators returned to the park on Wednesday and are still trying to recover the teen's body. Divers are being used in the water, and helicopters are searching through the state park.

At one point on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said officials thought they may have gotten a hit using infrared technology, but that turned out to not be the case.

WAAY 31 will continue to follow the search and provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events