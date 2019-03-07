Search resumes for missing DeKalb County teen

On Wednesday, the search for a missing DeKalb County teen resumed.
Koy Spears was swept away by flood waters a week and a half ago at Buck's Pocket State Park. The search was suspended several times due to weather conditions.
Investigators returned to the park on Wednesday and are still trying to recover the teen's body. Divers are being used in the water, and helicopters are searching through the state park.
At one point on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said officials thought they may have gotten a hit using infrared technology, but that turned out to not be the case.
WAAY 31 will continue to follow the search and provide updates.
