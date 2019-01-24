Search for woman underway after submerged car found in Hazel Green/Toney area

Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Rescue Squad are searching for a woman after a vehicle was located in a creek on Murphy Hill Road Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the 57-year-old female was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing red polka dot pajama bottoms and house coat with a tank top.

If you have seen a person fitting that description in the Hazel Green/Toney area contact dispatch at 256-722-7181. Toney Fire and Rescue searched along with other county and state agencies for several hours Thursday afternoon.