Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Search for reported missing swimmer in DeKalb County on hold due to poor conditions

A swimmer was reported lost at High Falls in DeKalb County on Monday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 4:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The search for a reported missing swimmer in DeKalb County has been temporarily postponed due to potentially unsafe conditions.

A swimmer was reported lost at High Falls in DeKalb County on Monday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release: “We urge the public to use extreme caution in and around water in heavy rain and flooding conditions. These waters are very deceptive and fast currents in the surface are hard, if not impossible to see. We never want to have these kinds of calls.” Fisher Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Geraldine Rescue Squad, Geraldine Fire Department and DeKalb Ambulance Service will resume operations as soon as water levels allow.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events