Search for missing teen resumes at Buck's Pocket State Park

The search is on at Buck's Pocket State Park for an 18-year-old who was swept away in raging waters Friday night.

Bad weather forced crews to stop searching over the weekend, and they fear he didn't survive. At the state park, you can hear the mother of the teen, Leslie Nix, calling his name. On Friday, Koy Spears and his friends were driving through the state park when the jeep was swept into the water by the current. The friends were found, but Koy wasn't and the search for him had to wait.



Koy Spears Koy Spears

"We suspended all recovery search options until today because of the water levels," said Alabama State Parks official, Michael Jeffreys.

"I was heartsick, heart-broken. It's like I'm in a nightmare," said Nix.

The recovery started again Tuesday morning, using sonar devices, divers and helicopters.

"We have to eliminate the vehicle and if there is a body within the vehicle, first and foremost, and that is what we are attempting to do," said Jeffreys.

While the search was suspended, Leslie never stopped looking.

"I'm coming. I would tell him, 'Mama's coming to help.' I'm asking God to guide me. Lord knows I am asking him to guide me, but I'm coming," Nix said.

Nix hopes to find her son alive, but the official mission has now switched to recovery, not rescue.

"Just be safe and stay warm the best you can," said Nix.

"We are trying to get this young man back to his family, so they can grieve appropriately," said Jeffreys.

Searchers say they have no idea how long it will take to find Koy, because they have a lot of area to cover. His friends were found clinging to a branch, and they told searchers they hung onto the Jeep until it started to sink.