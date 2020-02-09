Clear
Search for missing driver at Buck's Pocket suspended indefinitely

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the search is called off due to "weather that is incoming."

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 9:31 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The search for a driver who went missing at Buck's Pocket State Park has been called off indefinitely.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said search efforts on Sunday did not yield positive results.

He said the search is being suspended "due to the weather that is incoming to the area throughout next week."

"The search will continue when it is safe for rescue crews to operate in the park."

The motorist went into the water on Wednesday and so far crews have not been able to find that person or the vehicle.

