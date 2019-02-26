Clear
Search for missing DeKalb County teen resumes as flood waters recede

Koy Spears

The search continues Tuesday for 18-year-old Koy Spears, who was swept away in flood waters Friday night at Buck's Pocket State Park.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:48 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Koy was in a Jeep that got swept off the bridge and into the water Friday night. (Hear from his family here)

Koy was in a Jeep that got swept off the bridge and into the water Friday night. (Hear from his family here)

Officials on Tuesday said the water has substantially receded and they are now able to use sonar devices in the area where they believe the Jeep might be. They are not sure if Koy's body is in the vehicle or not, but they said it is possible.

Diving crews and other volunteers also are helping with the search.

