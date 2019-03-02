Search for missing 11-year-old girl in Dekalb Co. suspended

11-year-old Amberly Barnett went missing from the Mt. Vernon area of Dekalb Co. on Friday. There will be a press conference Saturday afternoon.
WAAY31 has a reporter on the way and will update with more information as we learn more.
