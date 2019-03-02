Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Search for missing 11-year-old girl in Dekalb Co. suspended

The search for Amberly Barnett has been suspended as of Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

11-year-old Amberly Barnett went missing from the Mt. Vernon area of Dekalb Co. on Friday. There will be a press conference Saturday afternoon. 

WAAY31 has a reporter on the way and will update with more information as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events