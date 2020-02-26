Pickwick Lake search for missing high school fishing team now a recovery effort

Tennessee officials said the search for members of a high school fishing team and a parent is now a recovery mission.

Wednesday was day three in the search for two Obion County high school fishing team members and their adult chaperone. They were last seen Saturday morning in their boat near Pickwick Dam. The boat was recovered 14 miles downstream. Officials believe all three went through the spillway.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is the lead on the search. Wednesday they announced this was now a recovery mission. They believe the conditions of the water, temperatures, and currents wouldn't be survivable for 4 days.

TWRA officials called off the search Wednesday around 4pm. Crews will be back out on Thursday starting at 8 am. They plan on doing daily searches and running sonar for the next several days.

A TWRA officials said on Sunday they will regroup and look at upcoming weather conditions and make a determination on the search. Officials have not released the names of the missing boaters.