Search for gunman near Owens Cross Roads

Madison County deputies are searching for a gunman after an early morning shooting. It happened on Miller Lane, in the Owens Cross Roads area.
Deputies tell us they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but confirm one man was shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Authorities are now interviewing witnesses. No one is in custody.
