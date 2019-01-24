An inmate is on the run after officials a man escaped a federal correctional facility.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for Corey Davis, 30. He’s serving time for human trafficking, which is a class B felony. He committed the crime in Lauderdale County. WAAY 31 followed his case when he entered a guilty plea in 2017.
According to the DOC, Davis escaped at 1:30 Thursday morning from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama. Corey Davis is described as a white male, 5’6’’, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blond/strawberry colored hair. He was last seen wearing a white jumpsuit.
If you see Corey Davis, you’re asked to call 911.
Related Content
- Search for escaped inmate with ties to Lauderdale County
- Search for escaped inmate
- Authorities searching for escaped inmate
- Police Search for Escaped Inmate
- Tuscumbia police still searching for escaped inmate
- Sheffield police searching for escaped inmate
- Sheffield police continue searching for escaped inmate
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured
- Escaped inmate recaptured
- Escaped inmate captured