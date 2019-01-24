Clear
Search for escaped inmate with ties to Lauderdale County

The Department of Corrections issued a release asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate with ties to the Shoals.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 5:27 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

An inmate is on the run after officials a man escaped a federal correctional facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for Corey Davis, 30. He’s serving time for human trafficking, which is a class B felony. He committed the crime in Lauderdale County. WAAY 31 followed his case when he entered a guilty plea in 2017.

According to the DOC, Davis escaped at 1:30 Thursday morning from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama. Corey Davis is described as a white male, 5’6’’, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blond/strawberry colored hair. He was last seen wearing a white jumpsuit.

If you see Corey Davis, you’re asked to call 911.

