Clear

Inmate escapes from Montgomery prison

The Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who walked off a job site in Montgomery Monday morning.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Law enforcement are looking for an escaped inmate.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Flurette Martin, 48, walked off her assigned job location in Montgomery just after 1 a.m. Monday. She was in jail at the Montgomery Women’s Facility. Martin was convicted for first degree robbery in 2008 in Jefferson County which is near Birmingham.

Martin is a black female, 5’5’’, weighs 136 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you see her call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events