Inmate escapes from Montgomery prison

Law enforcement are looking for an escaped inmate.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said Flurette Martin, 48, walked off her assigned job location in Montgomery just after 1 a.m. Monday. She was in jail at the Montgomery Women’s Facility. Martin was convicted for first degree robbery in 2008 in Jefferson County which is near Birmingham.
Martin is a black female, 5’5’’, weighs 136 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you see her call 911.
