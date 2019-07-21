Search for boater missing on Smith Lake to resume Monday

The search for a woman who has been missing since July 4 will pick up again on Monday with some additional resources.

Winston County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Madison told WAAY 31 that on Monday, dive crews from Houston County, Alabama, along with divers from Florida State University will arrive to aid in the search for Kelsey Starling.

Madison said they halted searches after Thursday because of the threat of strong to severe pop up thunderstorms in the area.

The additional crews are set to arrive around noon on Monday. Madison said the divers from FSU will be bringing specialized equipment that will include hand-held sonar devices.

On Friday, WBMA in Birmingham reported that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol had ceased its daily search operations for Starling.

Madison told WAAY 31 on Sunday that ALEA would have some of their boats in the water to keep non-search traffic away from the area where they will be conducting their search efforts on Monday and Tuesday.

A volunteer in the search effort for Starling created a GoFundMe page in order to fund the search. The page was created on Friday, July 19, and as of the publishing of this story, it stated that $16,416 had been raised by 283 people.

It also referenced the team coming from Houston County and stated that "There is a group coming Monday from Dothan out of the goodness of their hearts, with the team being led by a former classmate of Kelsey's."