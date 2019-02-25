Search for DeKalb County teen continues Tuesday

The official search for a DeKalb County teen will continue Tuesday at 8 a.m. 18-year-old Koy Spears was swept away in flood waters Friday night at Buck's Pocket State Park.

Spears's family isn't stopping until they find him.

"When I go to bed at night, I don't know if my boy's hungry, if he's cold. I don't know if he's stuck in that Jeep in the bottom of that creek. When you don't have those answers, it's hard. It's a nightmare," said Spears's mother, Leslie Nix.

This is the reaction of Koy Spears's mom when WAAY 31 asked her about her missing son. Koy was in a Jeep that got swept off the bridge and into the water Friday night.

"God's with Koy. He's protecting him. He is going to direct us to him," said Nix.

Officials had to stop looking for him Saturday because of severe weather, but his family and friends said they aren't going to stop anytime soon, even though officials said this is now a recovery effort, and not a rescue.

"They're judging it as a recovery, but until his body is found, it's a rescue search for me," said Nix.

While Koy's family and friends are trying to stay positive, they said they need help from investigators.

"It's not enough, you know. As much as we are working and trying our hardest, it's not enough," said Nix.

"When it comes to somebody you know, and somebody you went to school with and someone you've seen grow, it's a whole different kind of pain," said a friend of Koy, Andrea Ewing.

Officials said when the search does begin again Tuesday morning, they will be using boats and helicopters to try to find Koy.