Search for 2020 Florence murder suspect ends in arrest

A Florence murder suspect is now in custody.

Clifton Bernard Rowell, 39, was arrested Saturday.

He’s one of two men wanted in connection to the Feb. 26, 2020, death of Reginald Jackie Watkins II.

Watkins, 45, was found dead at Carver Court in Carver Heights Public Housing.

According to court documents, Rowell served about 11 years in prison for the 2005 murder of Jeremy Cunningham in Florence. In the documents, Rowell admits to shooting Cunningham.

He took a plea deal in 2006 to serve 20 years but was paroled in 2017.

Jahleal Jarmon, the other man wanted by the Florence Police Department in regards to the murder of Watkins, surrendered to police on Feb. 1 and was released on a $210,000 bond for murder and burglary first degree.

Police announced in late January that they were looking for Rowell and Watkins, referring to them both as possibly armed and dangerous.

Florence police are expected to release more information on Rowell’s arrest later Monday.