Officials have suspended the search for missing 18-year-old Koy Spears at Buck's Pocket State Park due to unfavorable weather conditions today.
Deputies will be checking throughout the day to see if the water has gone down so the search can continue.
Thursday's search was scheduled to include the towing of a vehicle from Matheny's Creek. It is not known if the vehicle could be the Jeep that Koy, 18, and two friends were were driving through the state park on Friday night. The Jeep was swept into the water by the current. The friends were found, but Koy wasn't and the search for him has continued after having to be delayed earlier in the week by poor weather conditions.
Koy's friends were found clinging to a branch, and they told searchers they hung onto the Jeep until it started to sink.
The Marshall Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Etowah Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire, Marshall County Swift Water Rescue, Geraldine Rescue and Rosalie Rescue had crews involved in the case on Wednesday.
Related Content
- Search for teen missing at Buck's Pocket State Park suspended due to bad weather
- Search for missing teen resumes at Buck's Pocket State Park
- UPDATE: Rushing water hindering search for teen missing in Buck’s Pocket State Park creek
- Vehicle expected to be pulled from Buck's Pocket State Park where teen went missing
- Bad weather hurts search for teen missing off Alabama beach
- Officials suspend search for missing boaters
- Athens students create a "Pocket Park" to beautify an alley
- Bibb County authorities searching for missing teen
- Search suspended tonight for missing car crash victim
- Huntsville Pocket Guide provides insight for visitors