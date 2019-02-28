Search for teen missing at Buck's Pocket State Park suspended due to bad weather

Officials have suspended the search for missing 18-year-old Koy Spears at Buck's Pocket State Park due to unfavorable weather conditions today.

Deputies will be checking throughout the day to see if the water has gone down so the search can continue.

Thursday's search was scheduled to include the towing of a vehicle from Matheny's Creek. It is not known if the vehicle could be the Jeep that Koy, 18, and two friends were were driving through the state park on Friday night. The Jeep was swept into the water by the current. The friends were found, but Koy wasn't and the search for him has continued after having to be delayed earlier in the week by poor weather conditions.

Koy's friends were found clinging to a branch, and they told searchers they hung onto the Jeep until it started to sink.

The Marshall Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Etowah Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire, Marshall County Swift Water Rescue, Geraldine Rescue and Rosalie Rescue had crews involved in the case on Wednesday.